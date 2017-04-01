GTK Lands Meson Build System Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 May 2017
The GTK+ tool-kit is the latest GNOME component being brought over to the Meson build system.

GNOME developers especially find Meson appealing due to its faster build times with the Ninja back-end, better Windows support, and overall a more modern build system than Autotools and alternatives. We've seen a number of GNOME components switch to using Meson -- some exclusively -- for the GNOME 3.25 cycle so far while the GTK4 development code is the latest supporting Meson.

GTK+ still has its existing build system while Meson is added as a new alternative. Today in GTK Git, across the spam of a number of commits the Meson integration was carried out for those wishing to use this new build system to build GNOME's toolkit.
