GTK Lands Meson Build System Support

The GTK+ tool-kit is the latest GNOME component being brought over to the Meson build system.
GNOME developers especially find Meson appealing due to its faster build times with the Ninja back-end, better Windows support, and overall a more modern build system than Autotools and alternatives. We've seen a number of GNOME components switch to using Meson -- some exclusively -- for the GNOME 3.25 cycle so far while the GTK4 development code is the latest supporting Meson.
GTK+ still has its existing build system while Meson is added as a new alternative. Today in GTK Git, across the spam of a number of commits the Meson integration was carried out for those wishing to use this new build system to build GNOME's toolkit.
3 Comments