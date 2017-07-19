We are one step closer to the release of GTK4 with today's GTK+ 3.91.1 tool-kit release.
GTK+ 3.91.1 adds redone event delivery and focus handling and grabs, the prelight state is now automatically set on widgets, a new GtkCenterBox widget, native file chooser support on macOS, Wayland improvements, and more than a dozen bug fixes.
The new GtkCenterBox widget provides center child functionality previously available through GtkBox. Wayland improvements include improving the key repeat implementation and setting the vid/pid IDs on tablet devices.
More details on the GTK+ 3.91.1 changes via this change-log.
