GTK+ 3.91 is now available as the latest test release on the road to the GTK4 tool-kit.GTK+ 3.91 brings initial Meson build system support , GTK4 native support for macOS, and nearly two dozen bug fixes. This is on top of a lot of other work already queued up for GTK4 More details on the changes of this GTK4 test release can be found via this Git commit