GTK 3.89.2 Released With Vulkan Renderer, Continued GDK/GSK Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 21 December 2016 at 07:17 PM EST. 2 Comments
GNOME --
Matthias Clasen shifted focus today from working on the new recipes program to putting out a new development release in the road to GTK4.

GTK+ 3.89.2 is the new GTK4 development snapshot released today. This the experimental Vulkan renderer implementation that co-exists alongside the OpenGL back-end. Related, the GDK and GSK (Scene Kit) rendering code continues to be refactored. Some changes to handling include now only drawing the top-level windows and always re-drawing the whole window. GTK has also been working towards EGL X11 support -- as an alternative to the GLX X11 code -- while the EGL Wayland support is obviously already there.

The GTK+ 3.89.2 release also fixes gtk4-icon-browser so that it's working, gtk-encode fix, some widget functionality changes, support for CSS border-spacing in more widgets and gadgets, some new APIs, and many bug fixes.

More details on this GTK4 development snapshot via this Git commit.
2 Comments
