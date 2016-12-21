Matthias Clasen shifted focus today from working on the new recipes program to putting out a new development release in the road to GTK4.
GTK+ 3.89.2 is the new GTK4 development snapshot released today. This the experimental Vulkan renderer implementation that co-exists alongside the OpenGL back-end. Related, the GDK and GSK (Scene Kit) rendering code continues to be refactored. Some changes to handling include now only drawing the top-level windows and always re-drawing the whole window. GTK has also been working towards EGL X11 support -- as an alternative to the GLX X11 code -- while the EGL Wayland support is obviously already there.
The GTK+ 3.89.2 release also fixes gtk4-icon-browser so that it's working, gtk-encode fix, some widget functionality changes, support for CSS border-spacing in more widgets and gadgets, some new APIs, and many bug fixes.
More details on this GTK4 development snapshot via this Git commit.
