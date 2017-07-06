Patches are pending for GStreamer that provide the first public client and server implementation of the RTSP 2.0 protocol, Real Time Streaming Protocol 2.0.
Real Time Streaming Protocol 2.0 was firmed up last year as the replacement to RTSP 1.0 that does break backwards compatibility. To date the protocol authors know of no other implementation of the RTSP 2.0 so this makes GStreamer the first with a working client and server, albeit not yet merged to Git.
This GStreamer RTSP 2.0 implementation should be largely compliant with the protocol aside from any small issues, according to the author Thibault Saunier of Samsung's Open-Source Group.
These tentative patches for RTSP 2.0 support in GStreamer can be found via this bug tracker. Now it will be interesting to see what other applications end up supporting RTSP 2.0 for real-time streaming.
