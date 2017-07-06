GStreamer Could Be The First Multimedia Framework Supporting RTSP 2.0
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 6 July 2017 at 12:51 PM EDT. 4 Comments
GNOME --
Patches are pending for GStreamer that provide the first public client and server implementation of the RTSP 2.0 protocol, Real Time Streaming Protocol 2.0.

Real Time Streaming Protocol 2.0 was firmed up last year as the replacement to RTSP 1.0 that does break backwards compatibility. To date the protocol authors know of no other implementation of the RTSP 2.0 so this makes GStreamer the first with a working client and server, albeit not yet merged to Git.

This GStreamer RTSP 2.0 implementation should be largely compliant with the protocol aside from any small issues, according to the author Thibault Saunier of Samsung's Open-Source Group.

These tentative patches for RTSP 2.0 support in GStreamer can be found via this bug tracker. Now it will be interesting to see what other applications end up supporting RTSP 2.0 for real-time streaming.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
Fwupd 0.9.5 Released With Logitech Support, Intel ME Version Querying
The Challenges In Ubuntu Switching To The GNOME Desktop
GStreamer Adds NVDEC NVIDIA GPU Decoding Support
GNOME Music Should No Longer Be So Sluggish
GNOME 3.25.3 Now Available
Mutter Continues Refining Its Display, HiDPI Support
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released