The second release candidate is now available for GStreamer 1.12, the next version of this widely-used, open-source, cross-platform multimedia framework.
GStreamer 1.12 is bringing with it an assortment of new features. The GStreamer 1.12 features range from Intel Media SDK support to multi-threaded scaling/conversion support, better handling of multiple x264 libraries, improved OpenGL support, and a range of other work. Those wishing to learn about all the GStreamer 1.12 changes in full details can see the tentative release notes.
GStreamer 1.12.0 should be officially out soon, but if you want to try it out today, see the 1.12 RC2 announcement.
1 Comment