GStreamer 1.12 RC2 Arrives For Advancing Open-Source Multimedia
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 27 April 2017 at 12:19 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
The second release candidate is now available for GStreamer 1.12, the next version of this widely-used, open-source, cross-platform multimedia framework.

GStreamer 1.12 is bringing with it an assortment of new features. The GStreamer 1.12 features range from Intel Media SDK support to multi-threaded scaling/conversion support, better handling of multiple x264 libraries, improved OpenGL support, and a range of other work. Those wishing to learn about all the GStreamer 1.12 changes in full details can see the tentative release notes.

GStreamer 1.12.0 should be officially out soon, but if you want to try it out today, see the 1.12 RC2 announcement.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
Epiphany 3.25.1 Released, Ported To Meson
GStreamer 1.12 Is On Approach With New Features, Wayland Zero-Copy Playback
GNOME 3.24.1 Released
GNOME's Mutter Begins Landing Monitor/Display Rework
GNOME Could Soon Have An Alternative To Microsoft Paint
A Look At Some Of The Feature Plans For GNOME 3.26
Popular News
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful
Trying Out The New Installer Of Ubuntu Server
Devuan 1.0 Makes It To A Release Candidate: Debian Without Systemd