GStreamer 1.11.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 12 January 2017 at 10:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
GStreamer 1.11.1 is now available as the first unstable release of this multimedia framework for their 1.11 development series, which will culminate with GStreamer 1.12.

GStreamer 1.11.1 continues with API/ABI compatibility to earlier 1.x releases. GStreamer VA-API now supports direct-uploading, GST-Editing-Services can now be built with Microsoft's MSVC, GST-Libav now supports libav/FFmpeg colorimetry, gst-plugins-bad msdk has a H.265 decoder and MJPEG encoder/decoder, kmssink in gst-plugins-bad now supports display mode-setting, an Image Quality Assessment plugin was added, gst-plugins-good has a variety of improvements, Meson build system improvements, and more.

Those wishing to read the release notes for all the GStreamer 1.11.1 components or to download it, visit gstreamer.freedesktop.org.
