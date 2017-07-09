The Google Summer of Code (GSoC) student developers working on projects under the X.Org umbrella continue making progress, although one of the efforts has been officially dropped.
This week was one of three GSoC 2017 milestones for checking on student progress. At this first evaluation milestone, the effort to work on Nouveau's compiler was dropped. The student involved has stopped participating in GSoC 2017 due to summer school work and other commitments, but is said to still be interested in Nouveau work in his spare time.
One of the most exciting X.Org projects for GSoC 2017 (or in general even too) that we're excited about is the effort getting a CPU-based Vulkan implementation working. The developer behind that, Jacob Lifshay, has written a fresh blog post for those interested.
Jacob continues working on the SPIR-V IR parser and intends now to work on the rasterizer once getting the SPIR-V to LLVM IR translator working. See the Vulkan-CPU blog if interested in more technical details.
Meanwhile another student developer continues working on an OpenMAX IL state tracker for Gallium3D using Tizonia rather than Bellagio. Progress is moving along there and more details can be found via this blog.
There's also the work on adding multi-buffered Present functionality to XWayland. That too is making progress and more details on that here.
Lastly is also the work on improving the "Piper" GUI front-end to libratbag for Linux mouse configuration. There's continued work there and it's outlined on this blog.
