KDE Had Another Successful Year With Google Summer of Code
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 27 August 2017 at 07:53 AM EDT. 14 Comments
KDE saw more than one dozen student developers interact on various projects this summer thanks to the Google Summer of Code 2017.

The KDE projects for GSoC 20917 ranged from digiKam improvements to developing a new chat bridge, Go language support in KDevelop, HiDPI improvements, and more.

The list of projects and their completed status reports can be conveniently found through this KDE status Wiki page. It appears most of the projects were a success.

We previously already covered the KDE Brooklyn chat bridge as one of the GSoC projects. The HiDPI work appears to have been mostly centered around improvements to Okular. The Go programming support in KDevelop looks to have been fully completed. And the other projects overall appear to have been worked on well by the involved student developers.
