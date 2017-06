GRUB Now Supports EXT4 File-Systems With Encryption

The GRUB bootloader now supports file-systems making use of EXT4 file-system encryption but where the boot files are left unencrypted.EXT4 for a while has supported native file-system encryption using fscrypt. GRUB now can deal with EXT4 file-systems having the encryption flag, but where the boot files are left unencrypted on that file-system.GRUB isn't (at least not yet) able to support decrypting encrypted files with EXT4/fscrypt, but with the latest code is now at least able to handle the file-system gracefully where the EXT4_ENCRYPT_FLAG is set and the boot files are on there unencrypted.Google's Eric Biggers added the support to GRUB Git , "Since GRUB cannot decrypt encrypted contents or filenames, just issue an error if it would need to do so. This is sufficient to allow unencrypted boot files to co-exist with encrypted files elsewhere on the filesystem."