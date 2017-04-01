With GRUB 2.02 released after five years in development, this GNU bootloader code has now been bumped for GRUB 2.03 as development begins with new features.
As of today, the version in Git master is now GRUB 2.03 for marking the new development cycle in the eventual road to GRUB 2.04. Since the version bump to GRUB 2.03 a few hours ago, a number of patches have begun landing that were queued until the 2.02 release.
Most of the early changes in GRUB 2.03 aren't too noteworthy like support for BusyBox's date command, supporting lseek64, and other changes. The most notable so far today is virtual LAN support.
We'll keep monitoring GRUB 2.03 development and report back when there are any other major features added. Hopefully it won't be another five years until the next stable release.
