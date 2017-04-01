GRUB 2.03 Begins Development
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 3 May 2017 at 09:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
With GRUB 2.02 released after five years in development, this GNU bootloader code has now been bumped for GRUB 2.03 as development begins with new features.

As of today, the version in Git master is now GRUB 2.03 for marking the new development cycle in the eventual road to GRUB 2.04. Since the version bump to GRUB 2.03 a few hours ago, a number of patches have begun landing that were queued until the 2.02 release.

Most of the early changes in GRUB 2.03 aren't too noteworthy like support for BusyBox's date command, supporting lseek64, and other changes. The most notable so far today is virtual LAN support.

We'll keep monitoring GRUB 2.03 development and report back when there are any other major features added. Hopefully it won't be another five years until the next stable release.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 7.1 Compiler Released
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Libreboot Is Now Considering Whether To Re-Join The GNU
GCC 7 Has Been Branched, GCC 8.0 Now On Master
IceCat 52 Updates The GNU Firefox Experience
Changes To Find With The Upcoming Release Of GCC 7
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
Intel Optane Memory Now Available
GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public
AMD Is Hiring More Developers For Their Open-Source Graphics Team