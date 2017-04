It appears that GRUB 2.02 is now ready for release as the first stable update to GRUB2 since the v2.00 release five years ago.GRUB 2.02 has a ton of new features all over the board from morse code output support to new graphics menu options, better support for FreeDOS, ARM64 EFI support, performance improvements, ARM U-Boot and EFI ports, better Coreboot handling, ZFS support improvements, and a range of other work.As of writing there hasn't been an official release annoncement yet for GNU GRUB 2.02 but it can be fetched via Git . The lengthy list of all the changes to find with GRUB 2.02 can be found via NEWS