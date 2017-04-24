It appears that GRUB 2.02 is now ready for release as the first stable update to GRUB2 since the v2.00 release five years ago.
GRUB 2.02 has a ton of new features all over the board from morse code output support to new graphics menu options, better support for FreeDOS, ARM64 EFI support, performance improvements, ARM U-Boot and EFI ports, better Coreboot handling, ZFS support improvements, and a range of other work.
As of writing there hasn't been an official release annoncement yet for GNU GRUB 2.02 but it can be fetched via Git. The lengthy list of all the changes to find with GRUB 2.02 can be found via NEWS.
2 Comments