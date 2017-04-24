GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 25 April 2017 at 11:05 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
It appears that GRUB 2.02 is now ready for release as the first stable update to GRUB2 since the v2.00 release five years ago.

GRUB 2.02 has a ton of new features all over the board from morse code output support to new graphics menu options, better support for FreeDOS, ARM64 EFI support, performance improvements, ARM U-Boot and EFI ports, better Coreboot handling, ZFS support improvements, and a range of other work.

As of writing there hasn't been an official release annoncement yet for GNU GRUB 2.02 but it can be fetched via Git. The lengthy list of all the changes to find with GRUB 2.02 can be found via NEWS.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Libreboot Is Now Considering Whether To Re-Join The GNU
GCC 7 Has Been Branched, GCC 8.0 Now On Master
IceCat 52 Updates The GNU Firefox Experience
Changes To Find With The Upcoming Release Of GCC 7
The GNU Toolchain Has Made Much Progress So Far In 2017
GCC 7.1 Will Likely Be Released In Mid-April
Popular News
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful