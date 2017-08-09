GParted, the widely-used GNOME/GTK Partition Editor for Linux systems, is out with a new release and is joined by an updated GParted Live, the live CD/USB Linux distribution for editing your partitions/file-systems.
GParted 0.29 features UDF file-system support as its main addition. There are also bug fixes including a fix for a segmentation fault when dealing with corrupted FAT and a fix for snap-to-alignment of operations when creating partitions. There are also other bug fixes and translation updates.
GParted Live 0.29 incorporates this latest partition editor update while pulling in the newest packages from Debian Sid, updates to the Linux 4.11 kernel, and has various other changes.
More details via the GParted project site.
