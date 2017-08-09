GParted / GParted Live 0.29 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 9 August 2017 at 05:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
GParted, the widely-used GNOME/GTK Partition Editor for Linux systems, is out with a new release and is joined by an updated GParted Live, the live CD/USB Linux distribution for editing your partitions/file-systems.

GParted 0.29 features UDF file-system support as its main addition. There are also bug fixes including a fix for a segmentation fault when dealing with corrupted FAT and a fix for snap-to-alignment of operations when creating partitions. There are also other bug fixes and translation updates.

GParted Live 0.29 incorporates this latest partition editor update while pulling in the newest packages from Debian Sid, updates to the Linux 4.11 kernel, and has various other changes.

More details via the GParted project site.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
The Blockers For GTK4: Constraint-Based Layout, Finished OpenGL Renderer & More
GNOME Disks Gaining Resize & Repair Support
GNOME 3.25.4 Released
GNOME Shell 3.25.4 Adds Meson Build System Support
GTK+ 3.91.1 Toolkit Released
GNOME Games 3.26 To Feature UI Improvements, New Features
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Stratis Is Red Hat's Plan For Next-Gen Linux Storage Without Btrfs
Red Hat Appears To Be Abandoning Their Btrfs Hopes
Facebook Looking To Add Zstd Support To The Linux Kernel, Btrfs
NOVA: The Newest Linux File-System, Designed For Persistent Memory