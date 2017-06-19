AMD's GPUOpen Posts New Vulkan Memory Allocator
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 19 June 2017 at 06:29 AM EDT.
AMD's GPUOpen initiative has posted a number of Vulkan open-source projects over time from the Anvil Vulkan framework to a Vulkan-supproted CodeXL and various code samples. Their latest open-source project is a Vulkan memory allocator.

Details are still light as GPUOpen doesn't appear to have officially announced it yet, I just stumbled upon it through my routine Vulkan crawling around GitHub. The initial public commit to GPUOpen's VulkanMemoryAllocator was back on Friday.

The VulkanMemoryAllocator is designed as a "easy to integrate Vulkan memory allocation library." This allocation library tries to remove some of the boilerplate code, remove additional indirection, make it easier to manage memory across drivers, out-of-memory handling, and more. The library is cross-platform and is a self-contained C++ library.

Right now the documentation is fairly light with the README just encouraging interested developers to read the code comments in this header file.
