AMD's GPUOpen Posts New Vulkan Memory Allocator

AMD's GPUOpen initiative has posted a number of Vulkan open-source projects over time from the Anvil Vulkan framework to a Vulkan-supproted CodeXL and various code samples. Their latest open-source project is a Vulkan memory allocator.
Details are still light as GPUOpen doesn't appear to have officially announced it yet, I just stumbled upon it through my routine Vulkan crawling around GitHub. The initial public commit to GPUOpen's VulkanMemoryAllocator was back on Friday.
The VulkanMemoryAllocator is designed as a "easy to integrate Vulkan memory allocation library." This allocation library tries to remove some of the boilerplate code, remove additional indirection, make it easier to manage memory across drivers, out-of-memory handling, and more. The library is cross-platform and is a self-contained C++ library.
Right now the documentation is fairly light with the README just encouraging interested developers to read the code comments in this header file.
4 Comments