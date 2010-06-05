GPS-Share: New Open-Source Project For Sharing GPS On A LAN
GPS-Share made its first release today, a GNOME-aligned project for sharing a GPS device on a LAN.

GPS-Share aims to make it possible to share a GPS device on a local network so that other non-GPS-enabled systems can make use of it. There's also a goal to enable support ofr standalone GPS devices to be enabled in Geoclue. GPS-Share can serve as a replacement to the GPSD and Gypsy projects.

At the moment GPS-Share just works with GPS devices that expose themselves as a serial port while USB GPS devices for now may need manual intervention.

GPS-Share is written in Rust. More details on the project via its announcement while for now the code is hosted on GitHub.
