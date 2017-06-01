GPLv3 Turns 10, FreeDOS Turns 23

There are some additional milestones to celebrate at the end of June.
The Free Software Foundation is celebrating that the GPLv3 license has turned ten years old. Crazy to think it's already ten years old when recalling the early drafts, it feels just like a few years ago.
The FSF's comments on the GPLv3 license turning 10 can be read on FSF.org.
Meanwhile, the FreeDOS camp is celebrating its 23rd birthday! It was way back on 29 June 1994 that PD-DOS (Public Domain DOS) was announced, which would later be renamed FreeDOS. Commentary concerning its 23rd birthday can be found via this blog post by James Hall.
