Ben Skeggs has queued up some of the last patches from NVIDIA's open-source enabler who last week left the company and queued up the code in DRM-Next for introduction in Linux 4.12.
These patches authored by Alexandre Courbot include enablement of the GP10B and GP107 for this open-source NVIDIA DRM driver. GP10B is the GPU found within the Tegra X2 SoC on the recently released Jetson TX2 board. This is a mobile Pascal graphics processor that packs a fair punch on this SoC. As usual for Maxwell+ GPUs, GP10B requires some new firmware images.
The enabled GP107 GPU support meanwhile is for the graphics processor found in the GeForce GTX 1050 and GTX 1050 Ti. That too, of courser, needing the signed firmware binaries from linux-firmware.git.
This comes also as the GTX 1000 Pascal support is being introduced in Linux 4.12 for Nouveau. Support for the GTX 1060/1070/1080 was already queued in DRM-Next for this cycle while the GP107 and GP10B are late additions with the DRM-Next feature merge period closing this weekend.
The code is in DRM-Next and I'll run some tests soon, but don't get your hopes up as Maxwell and Pascal on Nouveau still have no support for re-clocking.
Add A Comment