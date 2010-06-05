GNU's libmicrohttpd 0.9.55 Embeddable Web Server Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 28 May 2017 at 08:58 PM EDT. 7 Comments
GNU
A new release is now available of libmicrohttpd, the GNU project making it easy to run an HTTP web server as part of another application.

This lightweight web server continues to be HTTP 1.1 compliant and provides a simple API for integration into other GPL applications. There are security fixes in libmicrohttpd uncovered by the Mozilla Secure Open Source Fund initiative. There are also fixes for building on Linux in some conditions and other basic fixes and optimizations.

Those interested in libmicrohttpd can find out more via the v0.9.55 announcement.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

