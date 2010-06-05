A new release is now available of libmicrohttpd, the GNU project making it easy to run an HTTP web server as part of another application.
This lightweight web server continues to be HTTP 1.1 compliant and provides a simple API for integration into other GPL applications. There are security fixes in libmicrohttpd uncovered by the Mozilla Secure Open Source Fund initiative. There are also fixes for building on Linux in some conditions and other basic fixes and optimizations.
Those interested in libmicrohttpd can find out more via the v0.9.55 announcement.
