GNU OrgaDoc Aims To Make It Easy To Copy/Sync Documents Between Computers
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 12 May 2017 at 09:28 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
The GNU OrgaDoc project has seen its first release in thirteen years.

OrgaDoc 0.8 was released back in 2004 and has been without a maintainer for quite some time while today is the surprise news of seeing the OrgaDoc 0.9 release. If you forgot all about this free software project since the early 2000s, "GNU OrgaDoc is designed to easily copy and maintain a pool of documents between computers. You can synchronise your documents pool with rsync or unison. You don't need to install a database server (like MySql or PostgreSql), a HTTP server, a script language (like php, perl, ...). You only need OrgaDoc to generate html pages and to perform queries."

While OrgaDoc doesn't need a database or web server, it does have some uncommon dependencies of a compiler for the Eiffel programming language and the Gobo Eiffel library. It's probably been since the early 2000s as well since last hearing of any other major software in the Eiffel programming language.

OrgaDoc 0.9 has a number of fixes, improved installation instructions, updated their TODO documentation, and other changes.

But will OrgaDoc serve much of a use in 2017 when for years most multi-computer individuals have probably been using Nextcloud/ownCloud, their own web/FTP servers, or proprietary services like Google Docs and Dropbox to manage files across computers? Do you plan to use OrgaDoc or how do you keep files synced across computers? What about using the Eiffel programming language today? Let us know your thoughts in the forums. Should you want to learn more about GNU OrgaDoc, see the project site.
1 Comment
