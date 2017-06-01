GNU Multiplayer Strategy Game Sees First Update In Three Years

GNU is home to a wide variety of free software projects, some more notable than others. One of the lesser known GNU projects is Motti, a "simple multiplayer strategy game."Today marks GNU Motti's first release in more than three years. The game is self-described as, "GNU Motti is a simple multiplayer strategy game. The objective of the game is to conquer enemies' capitals by occupying and encircling their territories. The game map is an array of square cells."

Motti 3.1.1 is the new version out and is the first update since March of 2014. The only change to this release though are compilation fixes so it will build under a modern GNU toolchain.

Curiosity got the best of me, so I decided to try out Motti 3.1.1 on Fedora 25... Needless to say, while accounting for it being a text-based game, it's probably good GNU/FSF doesn't invest much of their efforts into gaming.