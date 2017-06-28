Moe 1.9 Released: GNU's Other Text Editor
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 28 June 2017 at 05:29 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
While not as prominent as GNU Emacs or GNU Nano, GNU Moe was released today as the latest release of this text editor.

Moe, My Own Editor, is another GNU text editor project. For those unfamiliar with it, or have forgotten about it over the years such as I, it advertises itself as "a powerful, 8-bit clean, console text editor for ISO-8859 and ASCII character encodings. It has a modeless, user-friendly interface, online help, multiple windows, unlimited undo/redo capability, unlimited line length, unlimited buffers, global search/replace (on all buffers at once), block operations, automatic indentation, word wrapping, file name completion, directory browser, duplicate removal from prompt histories, delimiter matching, text conversion from/to UTF-8, romanization, etc. Moe can easily edit thousands of files at the same time."


The Moe 1.9 release now loads regular files recursively to make it "easier to edit a whole tree containing thousands of files", the UTF-8 decoder has been improved, various usability improvements, some new command handling, standard input is now read only once, and various other changes.


I decided to try out GNU Moe today in not having done so in years. Though frankly at least for my use-cases haven't found any compelling reason to use it over Vim, Emacs, or Nano.


Those wanting to give Moe a whirl can do so from GNU.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU Multiplayer Strategy Game Sees First Update In Three Years
D Language Support Cleared For Being Added To GCC
GNU Automake 1.15.1 Comes After A Stall In The Project
Glibc Now Enables Tuning Framework By Default
Taler 0.3 Released: GNU Still Striving For A Free Software Payment System
GDB 8.0 Released, Adds Many New Features, Drops Java GCJ Support
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu
Ubuntu 17.10 Proceeding With Transition From LightDM To GDM