While not as prominent as GNU Emacs or GNU Nano, GNU Moe was released today as the latest release of this text editor.Moe, My Own Editor, is another GNU text editor project. For those unfamiliar with it, or have forgotten about it over the years such as I, it advertises itself as "a powerful, 8-bit clean, console text editor for ISO-8859 and ASCII character encodings. It has a modeless, user-friendly interface, online help, multiple windows, unlimited undo/redo capability, unlimited line length, unlimited buffers, global search/replace (on all buffers at once), block operations, automatic indentation, word wrapping, file name completion, directory browser, duplicate removal from prompt histories, delimiter matching, text conversion from/to UTF-8, romanization, etc. Moe can easily edit thousands of files at the same time."

The Moe 1.9 release now loads regular files recursively to make it "easier to edit a whole tree containing thousands of files", the UTF-8 decoder has been improved, various usability improvements, some new command handling, standard input is now read only once, and various other changes.

I decided to try out GNU Moe today in not having done so in years. Though frankly at least for my use-cases haven't found any compelling reason to use it over Vim, Emacs, or Nano.