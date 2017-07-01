The GNU Linux-Libre 4.12 kernel is now available and is the sanitized version of the Linux 4.12 kernel to ensure no binary-only firmware blobs are loaded or used by this trimmed down Linux kernel.
The GNU Linux-Libre kernel continues to focus on "deblobbing" drivers and removing support for the kernel from any drivers relying upon proprietary firmware/microcode files, even if it means reducing hardware support or functionality.
The developers wrote about the Linux-libre 4.12 changes, "This release introduced deblobbing for newly-added drivers for Intel Atom Image Signal Processing, for Realtek RTL8723BS WiFi, for the Bluetooth HCILL and Nokia H4+ protocol implementations, and for the preexisting Tegra GPU driver, now extended to support proprietary firmware-requiring tegra124/vic03 and tegra210/vic04 cards. Other previously deblobbed drivers needed updates to the sets of source files requiring deblobbing: amdgpu, i915 csr and nouveau GPU drivers, and Intel Skylake sound. Other drivers just required updates to blob names: si2168 dvb frontend, si2157 media tuner, ath10k wifi, iwlwifi, rtl8723be wifi, and silead touchscreen."
3 Comments