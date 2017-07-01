GNU Linux-libre 4.12 Kernel Released, More Driver Deblobbing
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 July 2017 at 09:54 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
The GNU Linux-Libre 4.12 kernel is now available and is the sanitized version of the Linux 4.12 kernel to ensure no binary-only firmware blobs are loaded or used by this trimmed down Linux kernel.

The GNU Linux-Libre kernel continues to focus on "deblobbing" drivers and removing support for the kernel from any drivers relying upon proprietary firmware/microcode files, even if it means reducing hardware support or functionality.

The developers wrote about the Linux-libre 4.12 changes, "This release introduced deblobbing for newly-added drivers for Intel Atom Image Signal Processing, for Realtek RTL8723BS WiFi, for the Bluetooth HCILL and Nokia H4+ protocol implementations, and for the preexisting Tegra GPU driver, now extended to support proprietary firmware-requiring tegra124/vic03 and tegra210/vic04 cards. Other previously deblobbed drivers needed updates to the sets of source files requiring deblobbing: amdgpu, i915 csr and nouveau GPU drivers, and Intel Skylake sound. Other drivers just required updates to blob names: si2168 dvb frontend, si2157 media tuner, ath10k wifi, iwlwifi, rtl8723be wifi, and silead touchscreen."
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Heavy Staging Updates Submitted For Linux 4.13: 500+ Patches
Mux Subsystem, Thunderbolt Updates Coming For Linux 4.13
Scheduler Improvements Set For Linux 4.13
New UUID Subsystem For The Linux 4.13 Kernel
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
EXT4 Is Working On A "Large Directory" Option, Parallel Discards
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool