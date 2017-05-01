GNU Linux-Libre 4.11 Kernel Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 May 2017 at 12:22 PM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Freshly derived from the Linux 4.11 kernel release less than 24 hours ago, GNU Linux-libre 4.11 is available with additional "deblogging" to make the kernel more free software friendly.

A lot more work was needed this cycle to free or remove drivers otherwise relying upon proprietary microcode.
A larger than usual number of new drivers required deblobbing: Cavium Crypto accelerator, Rockchip gpu, Netronome NFP 4000/6000 ethernet and Silead touchscreen drivers. In order to catch future blobs, I've added .out and .nffw to the list of extensions regarded as suspected blobs, which brought about a few false positives that had to be checked and recognized as such. Besides some movement in the source tree that required adjustments to the Qualcomm peripheral blob loader, and some blob names in the Chips&Media Coda media codecs that now have a directory component, deblobbing maintenance was required in the following usual suspects: AMD and Intel gpu, Atheros ath10k and wil6210 WiFi, Intel iwlwifi, and Intel Skylake audio drivers. This release also required recognizing a lot of new false positives, especially in new or format-changed firmware-loading documentation.

More details on GNU Linux-libre 4.11 via the project's site hosted at FSFLA.org.
