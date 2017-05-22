The GNU Guix package manager has seen an update today along with GNU Guix SD, its software distribution running the GNU Linux-libre kernel.
Guix 0.13 package management improvements include AArch64 Linux support, new guix pack and guix copy sub-commands, Guile 2.2 support that in turn is yielding better performance, new cross compilation target handling for AArch64 and PowerPC, a new cypher back-end for Guix Graph, GnuTLS is now required, and various other improvements.
The Guix 0.13 SD release continues using the Linux-libre kernel with GNU Shephered as its init system. This updated distribution adds UEFI system support, support for the Btrfs file-system, packaging for the LXDE desktop environment, various new services, and a total of 840 new packages.
Guix 0.13 downloads are available from GNU.org.
