GNU Guix & Guix SD 0.13 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 22 May 2017 at 10:58 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The GNU Guix package manager has seen an update today along with GNU Guix SD, its software distribution running the GNU Linux-libre kernel.

Guix 0.13 package management improvements include AArch64 Linux support, new guix pack and guix copy sub-commands, Guile 2.2 support that in turn is yielding better performance, new cross compilation target handling for AArch64 and PowerPC, a new cypher back-end for Guix Graph, GnuTLS is now required, and various other improvements.

The Guix 0.13 SD release continues using the Linux-libre kernel with GNU Shephered as its init system. This updated distribution adds UEFI system support, support for the Btrfs file-system, packaging for the LXDE desktop environment, various new services, and a total of 840 new packages.

Guix 0.13 downloads are available from GNU.org.
