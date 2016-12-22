A new version of the GNU Guix package manager and Guix System Distribution (GuixSD) is now available, version 0.12 is this new GNU release just in time for the holidays.
The Guix software distribution with v0.12 now has USB installation image support, a variety of new system services (including CUPS and NFS), the Guix daemon offloading support now uses Guile-SSH, GuixSD is now supported on a LUKS-encrypted boot, new cross-compiler toolchain targets, and more. The Guix 0.12 package manager has added 853 new packages.
Fans of GNU Guix can learn more about the new update via GNU.org.
