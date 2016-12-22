GNU Guix/GuixSD 0.12 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 22 December 2016 at 12:53 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
A new version of the GNU Guix package manager and Guix System Distribution (GuixSD) is now available, version 0.12 is this new GNU release just in time for the holidays.

The Guix software distribution with v0.12 now has USB installation image support, a variety of new system services (including CUPS and NFS), the Guix daemon offloading support now uses Guile-SSH, GuixSD is now supported on a LUKS-encrypted boot, new cross-compiler toolchain targets, and more. The Guix 0.12 package manager has added 853 new packages.

Fans of GNU Guix can learn more about the new update via GNU.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 6.3 Compiler Released
GNU Hurd 0.9 & Mach 1.8 Released: Adds Ethernet Multiplexer, Mach Drops ACPI
GCC 6.3 Release Candidate Now Available
GCC 6.3 Should Be Here By Christmas
GCC Tackling Support For ARMv8-M Security Extensions
More Offloading Code Hits GCC Mainline For Both HSA & NVPTX
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
GCC 6.3 Release Candidate Now Available
10-Way AMD GPU Comparison For Team Fortress 2 With RadeonSI Mesa 13.1-dev
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface