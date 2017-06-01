GDB 8.0 Released, Adds Many New Features, Drops Java GCJ Support
GDB 8.0 has been released as the newest feature release for this widely-used GNU Debugger.

GDB 8.0 adds a number of Python scripting improvements, DWARF version 5 support, new commands for GDB/MI, support for rvalue references in C++, support for FreeBSD on MIPS, support for the Synopsys ARC target, support for thread names and command-line redirection on Windows, a new command to erase flash memory, RDRAND/RDSEED instruction record/replay support, and more.

Meanwhile, being dropped from GDB 8.0 is support for debugging Java programs compiled by GCJ and no longer supporting FreeBSD on Alpha or GNU/kFreeBSD on Alpha. GDB 8.0 also now requires a C++11 compiler for building the debugger as well as a newer version of Make.

More details on GDB 8.0 via today's mailing list announcement.
