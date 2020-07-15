GNU Toolchain Continues Phasing Out Native Client Support (NaCl)

WebAssembly has seen much greater industry interest and adoption than Google's former Native Client (NaCl) effort for sandboxed applications that can be run within web browsers. Native Client hasn't seen any real activity in years and continues fading away.
Google has been encouraging any Native Client users to migrate to WebAssembly for years with just a few remnants remaining.
With Native Client due to be completely gutted out of Google's software ecosystem in 2021, the GNU toolchain folks are moving ahead and dropping their support for it.
The x86 Native Client target has been removed now from BFD, GNU Binutils, the GNU Assembler (GAS), and LD linker components.
Farewell Native Client... Long live WASM!
Add A Comment