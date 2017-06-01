GNU's Automake 1.15.1 release is now available, which isn't too big on new work but comes after a lack of activity on Automake.
The release announcement by Matthieu Lirzin explains, "This much-needed, bug-fixing release comes after a year and a half of stalling and inactivity in the Automake development. The main motivation for this release is to remove some warnings that were appearing due to the deprecation of features in Perl and gzip latest versions."
Aside from that, there are deprecations ahead of the expected Automake 2.0 and the aforementioned minor changes. More details via the info-gnu announcement.
