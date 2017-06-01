GNU Automake 1.15.1 Comes After A Stall In The Project
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 19 June 2017 at 09:52 PM EDT. 11 Comments
GNU --
GNU's Automake 1.15.1 release is now available, which isn't too big on new work but comes after a lack of activity on Automake.

The release announcement by Matthieu Lirzin explains, "This much-needed, bug-fixing release comes after a year and a half of stalling and inactivity in the Automake development. The main motivation for this release is to remove some warnings that were appearing due to the deprecation of features in Perl and gzip latest versions."

Aside from that, there are deprecations ahead of the expected Automake 2.0 and the aforementioned minor changes. More details via the info-gnu announcement.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Glibc Now Enables Tuning Framework By Default
Taler 0.3 Released: GNU Still Striving For A Free Software Payment System
GDB 8.0 Released, Adds Many New Features, Drops Java GCJ Support
GNU's libmicrohttpd 0.9.55 Embeddable Web Server Released
D Language Front-End Proposed For GCC 8, 800k Lines of Code
More OpenACC 2.5 Code Lands In GCC
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
FreeNAS 11.0 Released