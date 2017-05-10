Artanis: GNU Gets Into Web Application Frameworks, Written In Guile Scheme
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 10 May 2017 at 05:11 PM EDT. 4 Comments
GNU --
Artanis 0.2 has been released, a newer GNU project that's a web application framework written in Guile Scheme.

GNU Artanis is designed to be used for developing dynamic websites, web applications, web services, and other web resources. Artanis is dual-licensed under the GPLv3+ and LGPLv3+.

Here's a "hello world" example in Artanis to display on a web page, if you've ever thought about using Guile Scheme for web development:
(use-modules (artanis artanis))

(get "/hello"
(lambda () "hello world"))
;; run it
(run #:port 8080)

More details on Artanis is available from the project's site. With GNU Artanis 0.2, there is a new server core, "good" multi-core support, efficient static file uploading/downloading, and many bug fixes.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GRUB 2.03 Begins Development
GCC 7.1 Compiler Released
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Libreboot Is Now Considering Whether To Re-Join The GNU
GCC 7 Has Been Branched, GCC 8.0 Now On Master
IceCat 52 Updates The GNU Firefox Experience
Popular News
The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux
RADV Radeon Driver Is Now "Effectively" A Conformant Vulkan Implementation
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 Released
Cinnamon 3.4 Desktop Environment Tagged