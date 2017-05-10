Artanis: GNU Gets Into Web Application Frameworks, Written In Guile Scheme

Artanis 0.2 has been released, a newer GNU project that's a web application framework written in Guile Scheme.
GNU Artanis is designed to be used for developing dynamic websites, web applications, web services, and other web resources. Artanis is dual-licensed under the GPLv3+ and LGPLv3+.
Here's a "hello world" example in Artanis to display on a web page, if you've ever thought about using Guile Scheme for web development:
(use-modules (artanis artanis))
(get "/hello"
(lambda () "hello world"))
;; run it
(run #:port 8080)
More details on Artanis is available from the project's site. With GNU Artanis 0.2, there is a new server core, "good" multi-core support, efficient static file uploading/downloading, and many bug fixes.
