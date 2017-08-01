GNOME Turns 20 Years Old

It was twenty years ago today that Miguel de Icaza and Federico Mena founded the GNOME project.
Back on 15 August 1997 is when Miguel and Federico started the GNOME desktop environment after being motivated in part by KDE using the Qt tool-kit, which at the time had relied upon a proprietary license.
Those wanting to relive Miguel de Icaza's announcement about the GNOME Desktop Environment can read his original announcement.
GNOME.org has also put out an announcement celebrating two decades of the project.
Happy Birthday, GNOME!
5 Comments