GNOME's Shotwell 0.27 Debuts New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 June 2017 at 01:45 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME's Shotwell photo manager is out today with a new testing release as it ushers in the v0.27 development series.

Shotwell 0.27 drops support for the F-Spot importing tool. F-Spot for the forgetful was a GNOME image manager/organizer written in C# but was succeeded by Shotwell since around 2010.

Shotwell 0.27 also adds a new command-line utility for testing image transformations, faster color transformation support, cleaned-up histogram drawing code, a configurable image background was added, Tumblr support is now part of the default plug-in set, Meson build system support was added, and a number of bug fixes.

More details on Shotwell 0.27 for the work happening during the GNOME 3.26 development cycle can see the mailing list announcement.
