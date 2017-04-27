GNOME Shell & Mutter 3.25.1 Released
The first development snapshots of GNOME Shell and Mutter in the 3.25 series were released today in preparation for this week's GNOME 3.25.1 milestone.

Mutter 3.25.1 contains a number of improvements, mostly around its low-level monitor and display code. Some of the 3.25.1 work includes syncing window geometry on state changes, using EGL rather than GLX on OpenGL ES drawing, fixed HiDPI detection for vertical monitor layouts, scaling relative motion deltas with the monitor scale, a rework of low-level monitor configuration, and other fixes.

More details via this Git commit.

Also out today is GNOME Shell 3.25.1. Changes on the GNOME Shell front include various usability fixes/improvements, other general fixes, and some clean-ups.

Per the GNOME 3.26 release schedule the 3.25.1 release is this week while the official GNOME 3.26.0 debut is set for 13 September.
