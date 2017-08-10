The GNOME Shell 3.25.90 release is available today which serves as its v3.26 beta.
GNOME Shell has supported the Meson build system since earlier this cycle while now they are happy with its state and have decided to drop support for GNU Autotools. With 3.25.90+, GNOME Shell must be built with Meson. This follows the trend of other GNOME components as well in deprecating Autotools in favor of Meson.
GNOME Shell 3.26 Beta also adds a permission dialog for inhibiting shortcuts, improving the window picker layout, removing the legacy status icon tray, and various bug fixes as noted by this commit.
GNOME 3.26 will officially debut in late September.
