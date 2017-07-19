With the GNOME 3.25.4 development milestone this week, new versions of GNOME Shell and Mutter are among the packages checked-in for release.
GNOME Shell 3.25.4 as the latest development step towards GNOME 3.26 includes some GDM fixes, improved handling of extension errors, improved tablet rings/strips configuration, fixes many bugs, and perhaps most notably adds support for the Meson build system. GNOME Shell is now the latest component supporting the Meson build system as an alternative to Autotools and friends. For now Autotools is still supported by GNOME Shell, but eventually it may be dropped per the bug report discussion.
The complete list of GNOME Shell 3.25.4 changes via gnome-announce-list.
Also out is Mutter 3.25.4. This Mutter update now supports tablet wheel events on Wayland, moves gnome-settings-daemon XRandR functionality into Mutter, and has various other bug fixes and improvements.
GNOME 3.26 will be officially released come late September.
2 Comments