Georges Stavracas' latest work on GNOME is the new WiFi panel for the GNOME Settings area.Working off mockups created by Allan Day, Stavracas made this sleeker WiFi settings area and is another step towards making the new settings experience the default. Besides looking nicer, this new WiFi settings area has better handling for multiple WiFi adapters, is intended to be easier to use, and should be more robust.

