GNOME Control Center Switches To Its New Settings Layout
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 August 2017 at 11:10 AM EDT. 13 Comments
Georges Stavracas has announced that for GNOME 3.25.91 they have finished up work on their new GNOME Settings user-interface, a.k.a. the redesign to the GNOME Control Center.

The new settings layout is now used by default, now that they finished up the new GNOME Network panel for this settings area. With the new UI they are rebranding GNOME Control Center as GNOME Settings.

The developers still plan to improve the sound user-interface, continued network/WiFi adjustments, and other refinements.


More details via Georges' blog.

GNOME 3.26 is shaping up quite nicely and will be released at the end of September.
