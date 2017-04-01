GNOME Could Soon Have An Alternative To Microsoft Paint
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 6 April 2017 at 08:59 PM EDT. 32 Comments
GNOME --
While there is GIMP for advanced image manipulation and then a few other alternatives for more simpler image manipulation or drawing, a new "GNOME Paint" program is in development.

GNOME Paint is a new project that's just begun and is being led by GNOME developer Marcin Kolny. His goal for GNOME Paint is to be a simple drawing application -- think like Microsoft Paint.

It won't be for a long time though that it's likely ready to become part of GNOME core apps but is aiming to be a "GNOME-look-like drawing editor" and still needs to go through a UI/UX overhaul.


Those interested in learning more or perhaps getting involved can read the details via this announcement blog post.
32 Comments
