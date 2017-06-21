Mutter Continues Refining Its Display, HiDPI Support
GNOME's Mutter 3.25.3 window manager / compositor is now available as the newest release in the path towards GNOME 3.26.

Mutter 3.25.3 changes include implementing configurable monitor scales for X11, fixed handling of tiled monitors, fixing logic for HiDPI scaling of TV outputs, and other display-related work. There are also other non-display related fixes and one other change worth noting is Mutter will now respect EXIF data concerning image orientation for background images.

More details on the fixes and improvements for today's Mutter 3.25.3 release via this Git commit. GNOME 3.26 will be released as stable in September.
