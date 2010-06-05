Florian Müllner has pushed out an updated Mutter 3.25.2 window manager / compositor release in time for the GNOME 3.25.2 milestone in the road to this September's GNOME 3.26 release.
Mutter 3.25.2 has a number of fixes ranging from fixing frame updates in certain scenarios, accessible screen coordinates on X11, some build issues, and more.
One notable change to GNOME 3.25.2 is that it should be more CPU efficient when rendering fast-updating windows. Details on the CPU utilization drop via this bug report.
There's also support for disable-while-typing to toggle it as an option. From this report:
Since a while, libinput enables `dwt` by default. This is very annoying for playing games (especially first person stuff) you have to move the mouse and press keys at the same time.
I suggest a "Disable while Typing" configuration option in gnome-control-settings, see attached screenshot. I'm working on that, I have already altered the gschema.
More Mutter 3.25.2 details via the release announcement.
