GNOME Music Should No Longer Be So Sluggish

Georges Stavracas' latest work on GNOME is making the GNOME Music player less slow.
Being frustrated by slowdowns in GNOME Music where it could take just 15~20 seconds to load albums, Stavracas made use of Sysprof for profiling the music player and discovered that there were tons of asynchronous calls happening in parallel. He ended up placing a limit on the number of parallel lookups allowed by Music and that in turn has allowed for an improvement by around 73%, at least on Georges' system.
More details for those interested via this blog post. Look for the improvement to be part of GNOME 3.26.
