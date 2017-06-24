GNOME Music Should No Longer Be So Sluggish
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 June 2017 at 07:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
Georges Stavracas' latest work on GNOME is making the GNOME Music player less slow.

Being frustrated by slowdowns in GNOME Music where it could take just 15~20 seconds to load albums, Stavracas made use of Sysprof for profiling the music player and discovered that there were tons of asynchronous calls happening in parallel. He ended up placing a limit on the number of parallel lookups allowed by Music and that in turn has allowed for an improvement by around 73%, at least on Georges' system.

More details for those interested via this blog post. Look for the improvement to be part of GNOME 3.26.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME 3.25.3 Now Available
Mutter Continues Refining Its Display, HiDPI Support
GNOME's Shotwell 0.27 Debuts New Features
GNOME 3.26 Getting Better Half-Tiling Support
Plans In The Works For GNOME Tracker 2.0
GPS-Share: New Open-Source Project For Sharing GPS On A LAN
Popular News
Firefox 55 Beta Prepping Numerous Changes
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Ubuntu 17.10 Enables PIE Across All Architectures, Improves Secure Boot
KDE Neon Makes It Easier To Now Try Plasma On Wayland
Mir 0.26.3 Released