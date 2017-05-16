GNOME Plans Switch To GitLab For Development Infrastructure
As a replacement to BugZilla and Cgit, GNOME developers are planning on a GitLab deployment for improving their development infrastructure.

GNOME is looking to improve their development infrastructure with "no one liking it" due to usability issues, poor code review processes, and being behind other development alternatives. Those analyzing the situation have decided making use of GitLab should improve the developer workflow.

Once deployed, GNOME's own GitLab instance should replace BugZilla and cgit for bug reporting and code hosting. Allan Day on the behalf of the committee reviewing their infrastructure needs wrote, "We are confident that GitLab is a good choice for GNOME, and we can’t wait for GNOME to modernise our developer experience with it. It will provide us with vastly more effective tools, an easier landing for newcomers, and lots of opportunities to improve the way that we work. We're ready to start working on the migration."

More details via this mailing list post and Wiki page. Those that happen to not be familiar with the GitLab hosting software can visit GitLab.com.
