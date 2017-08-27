GNOME Games Now Supports Controller Reassignment
Thanks to this year's Google Summer of Code, there is a branch pending for allowing game controllers to be re-assigned within GNOME Games.

GNOME Games, of course, is the GTK desktop program to browse your video game library and when it comes to retro games, even play them within GNOME Games thanks to libretro, etc.

Student developer Abhinav Singh has been working on making it possible to reorder/reassign physical gamepads within GNOME Games to avoid having to (un)plug the controllers for reassignment otherwise.

The work for now hasn't yet been merged to master but those interested in more details on this GSoC 2017 project can see Signh's blog post for all of the details.

Aside from this work, for those curious about other work happening to GNOME Games can see the project's roadmap. Among the work being tackled for GNOME Games 3.26 is listing MS-DOS games, Nintendo DS integration, PlayStation game detection, WonderSwan and Lynx game support, and more. Further out, other work items include supporting a wide variety of other games, adding Meson build support, improving Flatpak support, and smarter search.
