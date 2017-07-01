GNOME Games, the application for the GNOME desktop to serve as a game library for browsing installed games as well as integrating with some game emulators and other features, is seeing new feature activity for the GNOME 3.26 cycle.
GNOME Games 3.26 will feature improvements around identifying and managing games, improvements around opening game files with GNOME Games, reworked detection of PlayStation discs, the gamepad handling has been ported from Vala to C, and there is also work going on around the GTK3 user-interface.
GNOME Games 3.26 will support Atari Lynx, MS-DOS, WonderSwan, and other games, backed by libretro.
More details on the GNOME Games 3.26 changes coming down the pipe can be found via this blog post by Games developer Adrien Plazas. GNOME 3.26 will be officially released in September.
