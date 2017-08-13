GNOME GUADEC 2017 Videos Available
GNOME's annual developer conference, GUADEC, wrapped up earlier this month in Manchester. The videos are now available for those that were unable to attend this Linux desktop event.

As some additional entertainment this weekend besides the Debian DebConf 2017 videos, the GUADEC 2017 videos are available.

You can watch these GUADEC 2017 videos via the embed below or by going to YouTube. Sessions this year ranged from Flatpak to GNOME Builder to atomic updates and the state of the GNOME Shell / Mutter. There's also a look at GNOME to 2020 and beyond. Background information on GUADEC 2017 via the conference site.

