GNOME's Epiphany Web Browser Lands A Lot More 3.24 Feature Work
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 4 February 2017 at 03:11 AM EST. 1 Comment
GNOME --
Developers working on GNOME's Web Browser, Epiphany, have prepared the v3.23.5 release as their latest development version in the road towards GNOME 3.24.

Epiphany 3.23.5 has a new option that's enabled by default to use EasyPrivacy filters, there is a new and "more powerful" clear personal data dialog, a password attack vector on the password manager has been addressed, various AdBlock changes including making it less aggressive to avoid problems, and other changes (and yes, as a web publisher relying upon ads for those not using our ad-free service, frankly got tired of reading the change-log when seeing so many mentions in this release to AdBlock).

The changes for Epiphany 3.23.5 can be found via this Git commit.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GIMP 2.10 Coming, GIMP May Re-Target To GTK4 Rather Than GTK3
GNOME's Mutter Rolls Out New Monitor Configuration System
NetworkManager 1.6 Released
GNOME 3.23.4 Released
GNOME Developer On GTK4: State-of-the-Art of Toolkit Support
GNOME's SVG Rendering Library Migrating To Rust
Popular News
VK9 - Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Reaches New Milestones
Kodi 17.0 Is Near With The RC4 Release
LibreOffice 5.3 Is Coming This Week, A Look At The New Features
Clear Linux vs. Ubuntu On An Intel Pentium CPU
There's Now A KDE-Branded Laptop Running Neon With Plasma 5
ZTE DRM Driver Picking Up New Features For Linux 4.11