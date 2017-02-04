Developers working on GNOME's Web Browser, Epiphany, have prepared the v3.23.5 release as their latest development version in the road towards GNOME 3.24.
Epiphany 3.23.5 has a new option that's enabled by default to use EasyPrivacy filters, there is a new and "more powerful" clear personal data dialog, a password attack vector on the password manager has been addressed, various AdBlock changes including making it less aggressive to avoid problems, and other changes (and yes, as a web publisher relying upon ads for those not using our ad-free service, frankly got tired of reading the change-log when seeing so many mentions in this release to AdBlock).
The changes for Epiphany 3.23.5 can be found via this Git commit.
