GNOME Disks Gaining Resize & Repair Support

Thanks to work ongoing to GNOME Disks and UDisks, there should soon be support within this disk/file-system management program for resizing partitions as well as running a file-system repair.
GNOME Disks little by little is getting closer to parity with GParted and the latest area of attention has been on getting resize and repair support via UDisks. Additionally, they have landed a port to the Meson build system.
The user-interface changes are pending review at GUADEC and it's not yet set in stone that these features will be here for GNOME Disks 3.26, but the Meson port has at least landed.
Those wishing to learn more about the resize and repair functionality being worked on for GNOME Disks can learn more via this blog post by developer Kai Lüke.
