GNOME Disks Gaining Resize & Repair Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 26 July 2017 at 06:19 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME --
Thanks to work ongoing to GNOME Disks and UDisks, there should soon be support within this disk/file-system management program for resizing partitions as well as running a file-system repair.

GNOME Disks little by little is getting closer to parity with GParted and the latest area of attention has been on getting resize and repair support via UDisks. Additionally, they have landed a port to the Meson build system.

The user-interface changes are pending review at GUADEC and it's not yet set in stone that these features will be here for GNOME Disks 3.26, but the Meson port has at least landed.

Those wishing to learn more about the resize and repair functionality being worked on for GNOME Disks can learn more via this blog post by developer Kai Lüke.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME 3.25.4 Released
GNOME Shell 3.25.4 Adds Meson Build System Support
GTK+ 3.91.1 Toolkit Released
GNOME Games 3.26 To Feature UI Improvements, New Features
GNOME Settings Continues Looking Better With Its New WiFi Panel
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
Popular News
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
Debian 9.1 Released Along With Debian 8.9
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone