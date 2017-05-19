GNOME Builder, the GNOME-focused integrated development environment, will be picking up some more features this cycle.
Christian Hergert, the lead developer on Builder, has written a post detailing some of the planned -- and in some cases, already committed -- work for the GNOME 3.26 development cycle.
Some of the GNOME Builder 3.26 changes that developers can expect includes improvements to the panel engine, a new shortcut engine for advanced features, and significant work around Builder's Debugger.

