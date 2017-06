Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 13 June 2017 at 11:18 AM EDT. 6 Comments

Georges Stavracas has been hacking away on better half-tiling support in GNOME Shell / Mutter and is working towards quarter-tiling functionality.Those interested in tiling windows with GNOME 3.26, you'll want to see Georges' blog post . He's working on "smarter half-tiling" as shown below.

His work stems from this 2011 bug report and is aiming to eventually having a quarter window tiling feature.