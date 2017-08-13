GNOME 3.26 Beta Debuts: More Meson Porting, Wayland Action
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 13 August 2017 at 07:14 PM EDT. 1 Comment
A little bit late but the beta for next month's GNOME 3.26 is now available for testing.

Core changes in GNOME 3.26 include more Meson build system work by various packages: Clutter-GTK now supports Meson, GNOME Calendar now supports Meson, GNOME Shell now exclusively requires Meson after dropping Autotools, Totem now supports Meson.

Additionally, Cheese is preparing for PipeWire support, the Epiphany browser now better supports Firefox Sync, comics backend improvements to Evince, GJS JavaScript improvements, UI improvements to the GNOME Control Center, Wayland improvements in the early GTK4 code, Mutter now has (X)Wayland shortcut inhibitor support, and a variety of other work.

Application changes in GNOME 3.25.90 (3.26 Beta) include many Evolution fixes, a variety of improvements to GNOME Builder, and other work.

More details on the GNOME 3.26 Beta via today's release announcement. GNOME 3.26 is scheduled to officially debut one month from today on 13 September.
