GNOME 3.25.91 is now available as the second and final planned beta ahead of the release candidate before next month's official GNOME 3.26 debut.
Core changes in GNOME 3.25.91 include improved Firefox Sync support in Epiphany, support for Adobe Illustrator documents in the Evince Document Viewer, Meson build improvements to various packages, tiling work in GNOME Weather, fixes for Mutter, and a variety of translation updates.
More details on GNOME 3.25.91 via devel-announce-list. Next up is the GNOME 3.26 RC release on 6 September followed by the official release on 13 September.
